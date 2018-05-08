Bishop Carroll Softball clinches City League title with doubleheader win
WICHITA, Kan. - Bishop Carroll and Northwest are City League rivals. They're just minutes away from each other. And tonight, they competed for the league title in softball.
The Golden Eagles took game one of the doubleheader 9-1, and carried that momentum into game two with a 7-0 victory.
With the doubleheader sweep, Bishop Carroll wrapped up another City League title and another perfect City League campaign.
Local News
