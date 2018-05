WICHITA, Kan. - Game one between Wichita Heights and Kapaun Mt. Carmel was a pitchers duel, with the Falcons scoring three unanswered runs to rally for the 3-1 win.

Game two of the doubleheader was all Falcons, as Heights cruised to an 11-1 win, securing their first outright City League title since 2007. Their 18-2 regular season record is also tired for best in program history.