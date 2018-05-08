Kapaun Mt. Carmel Girls' Soccer outlasts Maize South 2-1 in OT

WICHITA, Kan. - It was Senior Night at Maize South High School, a place where the host Mavericks girls' soccer team has been nearly unbeatable. But Kapaun Mt. Carmel has been playing some great soccer of their own, and tonight it was the Crusaders that came out on top.

Emily Michaelis started the scoring for Kapaun with 25 minutes left in the game. Maize South countered with a goal of their own, but in overtime, Ava Ayala came through with the gamewinner for Kapaun Mt. Carmel.