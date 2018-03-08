Wednesday high school basketball state tournament highlights and scores
WICHITA, Kan. - Bishop Carroll’s dominant win streak continues to get bigger, while Eisenhower’s magical season comes to a tough end against Mill Valley.
Here are some of the scores from state tournament basketball games:
6A GIRLS
Derby 60 Blue Valley North 44 F
Wichita South 56 Shawnee Mission Northwest 38 F
5A BOYS
Mill Valley 68 Eisenhower 64 F
Bishop Carroll 68 F.L. Schlagle 57
Salina Central 54 Heights 46
Pittsburg 59 Topeka-Seaman 40 F
4A-I GIRLS
Bishop Miege 56 Circle 38 F
Labette County 60 Wellington 39 F
McPherson 62 Augusta 48 F
4A-II GIRLS
Marysville 58 Nickerson 45 F
Andale 59 Topeka-Hayden 41 F
3A BOYS
Halstead 65 Caney Valley 63 F
Phillipsburg 67 Thomas More Prep-Marian HS 44 F
Cheney 53 Perry-Lecompton 35 F
