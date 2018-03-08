Wednesday high school basketball state tournament highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. - Bishop Carroll’s dominant win streak continues to get bigger, while Eisenhower’s magical season comes to a tough end against Mill Valley.

Here are some of the scores from state tournament basketball games:

6A GIRLS

Derby 60 Blue Valley North 44 F

Wichita South 56 Shawnee Mission Northwest 38 F

5A BOYS

Mill Valley 68 Eisenhower 64 F

Bishop Carroll 68 F.L. Schlagle 57

Salina Central 54 Heights 46

Pittsburg 59 Topeka-Seaman 40 F

4A-I GIRLS

Bishop Miege 56 Circle 38 F

Labette County 60 Wellington 39 F

McPherson 62 Augusta 48 F

4A-II GIRLS

Marysville 58 Nickerson 45 F

Andale 59 Topeka-Hayden 41 F

3A BOYS

Halstead 65 Caney Valley 63 F

Phillipsburg 67 Thomas More Prep-Marian HS 44 F

Cheney 53 Perry-Lecompton 35 F