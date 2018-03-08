TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) - Thousands of teachers across the state could soon have more options if they’re fired.

On Wednesday, the House voted on a bill to restore due process rights, also know as tenure rights, to teachers.

“It gives teachers that are involved in all protected classes under the constitution a reason for why they were dismissed,” explained State Rep. Ed Trimmer, D-Winfield.

However, not all representatives supported the legislation.

“Today I don’t stand opposed to teachers, I stand opposed to the idea of state mandate teacher tenure,” said State Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta.

In 2014, during a late night vote, lawmakers repealed teacher tenure rights.

“We need to be respected and it worked for 20 something years,” said State Rep. Mary Martha Good, R-El Dorado. “Due process does not cover felonies such as child molesters or other crimes.”

Under the bill, school districts would have to give a teacher a reason for not renewing their contract. Teachers would also have the option for their case heard by an independent hearing officer. The tenure would apply to teachers who have worked in a district for three years,or who have worked for multiple districts for five years.

There were two amendments offered to the bill, one would’ve extended due process to cover all public sector employees, however both amendments failed.

“I think if we are going to go this route we should have it for everybody,” said State Rep. Blake Carpenter, R-Derby.

The House is expected to take final action on the bill Thursday.