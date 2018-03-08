Authorities searching for suspect in Wichita bank robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities are looking for a male suspect who robbed a Wichita Meritrust Credit Union in Wichita Thursday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the FBI, the robbery happened at the Meritrust Credit Union at 2900 S. Oliver at 10:30 Thursday morning.
A man approximately 25-30 years old walked into the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money. He did not show a weapon and no one was injured during the incident.
He is described as about 6' 1" tall, heavyset, and he was wearing a white t-shirt, brown jacket, blue skull cap and yellow-colored safety glasses.
If you have any information you are urged to contact the authorities.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 'We are standing for Lucas': Community members...
- 56-year-old Kansas woman killed in...
- North Newton couple sentenced in 'horrific' case...
- USD 259 using potential student walkouts as...
- UPDATE: No device found in YMCA, vague threat...