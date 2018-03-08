Authorities searching for suspect in Wichita bank robbery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy FBI)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities are looking for a male suspect who robbed a Wichita Meritrust Credit Union in Wichita Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the FBI, the robbery happened at the Meritrust Credit Union at 2900 S. Oliver at 10:30 Thursday morning.

A man approximately 25-30 years old walked into the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money. He did not show a weapon and no one was injured during the incident.

He is described as about 6' 1" tall, heavyset, and he was wearing a white t-shirt, brown jacket, blue skull cap and yellow-colored safety glasses.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the authorities.

