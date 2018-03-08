Authorities searching for suspect in Wichita bank robbery

By: KSN News

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 02:39 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 03:02 PM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities are looking for a male suspect who robbed a Wichita Meritrust Credit Union in Wichita Thursday morning. 

According to a spokesperson with the FBI, the robbery happened at the Meritrust Credit Union at 2900 S. Oliver at 10:30 Thursday morning. 

A man approximately 25-30 years old walked into the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money. He did not show a weapon and no one was injured during the incident. 

He is described as about 6' 1" tall, heavyset, and he was wearing a white t-shirt, brown jacket, blue skull cap and yellow-colored safety glasses.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the authorities. 

 

