Update: Police say statue at Veterans Memorial Park being repaired, not vandalized
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department said they learned new information during the investigation of a statue that was reported to be vandalized at Veterans Memorial Park.
Officials followed up on information and learned the Operation Freedom Memorial statue was in need of repair. Therefore, the missing piece was intentionally removed by a member of the Veterans Memorial Board.
Police said they are pleased with the outcome in the investigation and will continue to work to protect the memorials.
