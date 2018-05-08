Crime

Update: Police say statue at Veterans Memorial Park being repaired, not vandalized

By: KSN News

Posted: May 08, 2018 10:58 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 05:24 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department said they learned new information during the investigation of a statue that was reported to be vandalized at Veterans Memorial Park. 

Officials followed up on information and learned the Operation Freedom Memorial statue was in need of repair. Therefore, the missing piece was intentionally removed by a member of the Veterans Memorial Board.

Police said they are pleased with the outcome in the investigation and will continue to work to protect the memorials. 

STATUE WITHOUT MISSING PART

