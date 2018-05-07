Teen arrested after shots fired near Douglas and Grove

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old male after a shots fired call in east Wichita. It happened around 11:15 a.m. southeast of Douglas and Grove at English and Poplar. Officers located numerous shell casings at the intersection.

"Through our investigation, we learned that several individuals that were involved in this disturbance got into a smaller white SUV type vehicle and left northbound on Poplar. Other individuals also involved were seen by witnesses going into the east side of East High," said officer Charley Davidson.

East High was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

"We located the individuals that went into the east side of school. They were not armed," said Davidson.

School district officials say those who were being questioned by police are students at the high school.

Officials say students entered one of the locked doors on the east side of the school.

Security was increased at East High after an incident in 2015. That's when a man made his way into a bathroom at the school and sexually battered a student.

Since then, the district only allows one door to be unlocked for entry.

"A student had let them in and so the school has talked many times with students about when the procedures are in place to not let people in," said Susan Arensman, a spokesperson for USD 259. "But, students are nice and they recognize faces and so they let people in."

The lockdown was lifted around noon.

District representatives say security precautions worked out in this situation.

"We're always going to look for ways that we can improve," said Arensman. "But, for the most part what happened is exactly what it's supposed to do. There were people in the hallways and the staff takes them out of the hallways and puts them into one area. And, it just so happened that those were the ones that police wanted to question. So these students were kept in an isolated area."

The suspect was located shortly after the incident and has been booked into the Juvenile

Detention Facility for criminal discharge of a firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm.