Woman arrested after child kidnapping hoax

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) - The Barton County Sheriff's Department arrested a 35-year-old woman after a child kidnapping hoax at Big Bend Recreational Lake near Great Bend.

On Saturday, the sheriff said the woman called authorities to report that her 3-year-old daughter was kidnapped. The woman said a man struck her and took the child. She said they left in an unknown vehicle.

During the investigation, witnesses stated they had not seen any other vehicles in the area nor had they seen a child. Detectives contacted other family members and learned that the child was with them.

The woman was arrested for making a false report. She was transported to the Barton County Jail and booked on charges of interference with a law enforcement officer. She was released on a $2,500 bond.

