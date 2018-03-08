Sedgwick County Zoo lion cubs ready for visitors

By: KSN News

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 01:51 PM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Lion cubs Amira and Eloise were introduced to their public habitat today at the Sedgwick County Zoo and are now outside for guests to visit.

The cubs were born Oct. 21, 2017, to parents Patty and Michael. The zoo said Patty is a protective and attentive mother, and Michael is a very calm and confident leader of his pride.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for lions recommended in 2016 that Patty be moved to Sedgwick County Zoo in order to breed with Michael. Patty arrived in October 2016 and the cubs were born one year later.


 

