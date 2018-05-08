Teacher's text targets special needs child

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KPRC) - A Texas mother is outraged after she says a teacher's text message about her son with special needs was sent to her by mistake.

"The text wasn't meant for me. Who was it meant for?" asked Tiffany Elfstrom, after she received two disturbing messages from the teacher of her 13-year-old son, Jayden.

Elfstrom said she was on the phone with that teacher as she was getting alerts about the text messages.

The first one said: "Today at 8:47 a.m., this little MF'er is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home." The second one, at 8:49 a.m., said: "OMG, OMG I just want to OMGGGG pull all of my (expletive) hair out."

Elfstrom's son has special needs. She said he attends special classes at Levi Fry Intermediate School, which is part of the Texas City Independent School District.

Elfstrom said Jayden has been diagnosed with autism; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD; and bipolar disorder. She said the teacher claimed she had intended to send the messages to herself.