Gov. Colyer tours areas affected by wildfires in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Jeff Colyer toured areas in Greenwood County they were hit by fires this week.

Colyer credits the residents in and around Hamilton with dropping everything to save their town from going up in flames.

Colyer says while today wasn't a huge day for active wildfires, there's plenty more ahead.

"We're in the beginning of fire season. We have a lot more risk. But already in the last few days we've had over fifty fires across the state of Kansas," said Gov. Colyer. "More than 40 square miles have been burned and it's been all the way from Colorado to Missouri from Oklahoma to Nebraska.

Governor Colyer says the damage assessment is just beginning.