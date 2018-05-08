Kansas police search for man who escaped while in handcuffs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from Kansas City, Kansas, police while wearing handcuffs.

Police said in a news release that officers had taken 21-year-old Deron McAfee into custody for felony charges late Monday when he escaped. WDAF-TV reports that McAfee was arrested in 2016 on suspicion of assault. In 2017, he was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, theft and resisting arrest.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt.

