New Barbie doll honors Kansan for International Womens Day

Mattel Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, and Katherine Johnson are the first releases in the Inspiring Women doll series.

Mattel Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, and Katherine Johnson are the first releases in the Inspiring Women doll series.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Toy maker Mattel is celebrating International Women's Day with 17 new Barbie dolls, including Kansan Amelia Earhart.

Three of the dolls are from the new "Inspiring Women" series.

Each doll comes with educational material about the contributions each woman made to society and their respective fields.

Kansan Amelia Earhart was the first female aviator to fly across the Atlantic Ocean.

Frida Kahlo was an activist and artist who became a symbol of strength.

Katherine Johnson was a NASA engineer who helped calculate the trajectory of the first American-manned flight into space

PRNewsfoto/Mattel Barbie Global Role Models include: Vicky Martin Berrocal, Xiaotong Guan, Bindi Irwin, Sara Gama, Chloe Kim, Martyna Wojciechowska, Nicola Adams OBE, Yuan Yuan Tan, Patty Jenkins, Helene Darroze, Hui Ruoqi, and Leyla Piedayesh

PRNewsfoto/Mattel Barbie Global Role Models include: Vicky Martin Berrocal, Xiaotong Guan, Bindi Irwin, Sara Gama, Chloe Kim, Martyna Wojciechowska, Nicola Adams OBE, Yuan Yuan Tan, Patty Jenkins, Helene Darroze, Hui Ruoqi, and Leyla Piedayesh

The other 14 of the dolls continue the "Shero" program honoring women who have broken boundaries in the fields.

Global honorees include: Patty Jenkins, American Filmmaker, Chloe Kim, American Snowboarding Champion, Bindi Irwin, Australian Conservationist, British boxer Nicola Adams, Çağla Kubat, A Turkish Windsurfer, French Chef Hélène Darroze, Chinese volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi, German engineer Leyla Piedayesh, Lorena Ochoa, Professional Golfer from Mexico, Polish journalist Martyna Objective, Italian soccer player, Sara Gama, Chinese philanthropist Xiaotong Guan, Prima Ballerina Yuan Tanfrom China, and Fashion designer Vicky Martin Berrocal, from Spain.