New Barbie doll honors Kansan for International Womens Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Toy maker Mattel is celebrating International Women's Day with 17 new Barbie dolls, including Kansan Amelia Earhart.
Three of the dolls are from the new "Inspiring Women" series.
Each doll comes with educational material about the contributions each woman made to society and their respective fields.
Kansan Amelia Earhart was the first female aviator to fly across the Atlantic Ocean.
Frida Kahlo was an activist and artist who became a symbol of strength.
Katherine Johnson was a NASA engineer who helped calculate the trajectory of the first American-manned flight into space
The other 14 of the dolls continue the "Shero" program honoring women who have broken boundaries in the fields.
Global honorees include: Patty Jenkins, American Filmmaker, Chloe Kim, American Snowboarding Champion, Bindi Irwin, Australian Conservationist, British boxer Nicola Adams, Çağla Kubat, A Turkish Windsurfer, French Chef Hélène Darroze, Chinese volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi, German engineer Leyla Piedayesh, Lorena Ochoa, Professional Golfer from Mexico, Polish journalist Martyna Objective, Italian soccer player, Sara Gama, Chinese philanthropist Xiaotong Guan, Prima Ballerina Yuan Tanfrom China, and Fashion designer Vicky Martin Berrocal, from Spain.
