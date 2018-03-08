One person dies in McPherson County crash

By: KSN News

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 08:09 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 06:50 AM CST

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) - One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in McPherson County Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on I-135 about 12 miles north of McPherson.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer was northbound on I-135 when the driver apparently suffered a medical condition. KHP said the vehicle hit the guard rail on the east side of the roadway, continued into the ditch and ran through a K-DOT fence before coming to rest in a wheat field.

Troopers say 63-year-old Roger Bloyd of Salina was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bloyd was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

