One person dies in McPherson County crash
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) - One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in McPherson County Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on I-135 about 12 miles north of McPherson.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer was northbound on I-135 when the driver apparently suffered a medical condition. KHP said the vehicle hit the guard rail on the east side of the roadway, continued into the ditch and ran through a K-DOT fence before coming to rest in a wheat field.
Troopers say 63-year-old Roger Bloyd of Salina was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bloyd was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Local News
