Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy KBI)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - UPDATE: Georgia Miner, the 75-year-old woman reported missing from Lenexa Thursday, has been found dead in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department found Miner and the department will be handling her death investigation.

---

Authorities in Johnson County are searching for a 75-year-old woman who has gone missing.

According to a spokesperson with KBI, Georgia R. Miner, 75, has not had contact with her family since March 2.

Miner suffers from dementia.

She drives a silver, 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Kansas tag 406-AZQ.

Miner's family says she has gotten lost while driving in the past. Miner does take medication and it is unknown if she has it with her.

Georgia Miner is 5'4" tall, she weighs 135 pounds and had blonde, medium-length hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen her you are asked to contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.