15-year-old student arrested for Stuckey Middle School threat

By: KSN News

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 06:54 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 07:00 AM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police officers have taken a minor into custody after a school threat was made at Stuckey Middle School Wednesday.

According to public information officer Charley Davidson, a threat of violence was made on Wednesday. The threat came in via social media.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for one count of making a criminal threat. He was taken to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

Classes and activities at Stuckey Middle School were held as scheduled.

