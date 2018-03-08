15-year-old student arrested for Stuckey Middle School threat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police officers have taken a minor into custody after a school threat was made at Stuckey Middle School Wednesday.

According to public information officer Charley Davidson, a threat of violence was made on Wednesday. The threat came in via social media.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for one count of making a criminal threat. He was taken to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

Classes and activities at Stuckey Middle School were held as scheduled.