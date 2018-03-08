15-year-old student arrested for Stuckey Middle School threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police officers have taken a minor into custody after a school threat was made at Stuckey Middle School Wednesday.
According to public information officer Charley Davidson, a threat of violence was made on Wednesday. The threat came in via social media.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested for one count of making a criminal threat. He was taken to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.
Classes and activities at Stuckey Middle School were held as scheduled.
Local News
