Army National Guard sends helicopters to Greenwood County to battle fire

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Two Kansas Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters and eight soldiers headed to Greenwood County in southeast Kansas to fight a fire near the town of Hamilton.

The Eureka Herald reports that units from Eureka, Hamilton, Madison, Burkett and Virgil are battling the blaze and the fire is under control. Greenwood County Emergency Management said crews are on scene cleaning up hotspots and conducting back burning operations.The soldiers will use 660-gallon Bambi buckets to drop water on fires in areas inaccessible to ground crews working on the blaze.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Department is advising people not to drive into the area of the fires around Hamilton. They said traffic is interfering with firefighting operations and endangering personnel. The sheriff said if you drive past a roadblock and it interferes with firefighting operations you can be arrested.