Authorities identify motorist assist employee who died in collision

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist employee has died following a car crash on I-135 in Park City Wednesday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-135 at 61st Street.

KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden said the motorist assist truck was in the median when the driver pulled onto southbound I-135. The truck was hit by a semi.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ricardo Torres (Photo courtesy KHP)

The driver of the motorist assist truck, identified as 69-year-old Ricardo J. Torres of Augusta, was transported to the hospital. He died as a result of his injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the semi wasn't injured.

