Authorities identify motorist assist employee who died in collision
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist employee has died following a car crash on I-135 in Park City Wednesday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-135 at 61st Street.
KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden said the motorist assist truck was in the median when the driver pulled onto southbound I-135. The truck was hit by a semi.
The driver of the motorist assist truck, identified as 69-year-old Ricardo J. Torres of Augusta, was transported to the hospital. He died as a result of his injuries.
The 24-year-old driver of the semi wasn't injured.
Local News
