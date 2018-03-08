Earthquake felt near Hutchinson early Thursday

By: KSN News

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 07:24 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 10:05 AM CST

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - If you felt some rumbling in and around Hutchinson Thursday morning you are not wrong.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck just south of Hutchinson around 4:50. So far, there are no reports of damage. To learn more about this particular earthquake, click here.

Last Thursday, an earthquake record near Hutchinson had a magnitude 3.1.

