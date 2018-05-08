Evan Brewer's father speaks out after learning new details in son's death

WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) - It's been a year since Carlo Brewer last saw his son alive. Evan Brewer had been missing for months before his body was found encased in concrete in the basement of the home his mother shared with her boyfriend.

Last month, Carlo Brewer learned new details about his son's final days in the preliminary hearing for Stephen Bodine. Evan's mother, Miranda Miller, described the abuse her son suffered; admitting her involvement and placing blame on her boyfriend Stephan Bodine. Brewer's family was in court that day and his father, Carlo Brewer says the details he heard disgusted him.

"I just kept thinking how could a mother do this? How could a mother do this to her child?" said Brewer.

Miller and Bodine are currently in the Sedgwick County Jail. Miller agreed to a plea deal to testify against Bodine, and admitted being involved in the abuse.

"I kept him from Carlo the weekend of his birthday because he was being abused," admitted Miller in court that day.

Brewer said listening to the details that outlined his son's death was one of the hardest things he's ever done.

"That was the hardest part about it; I was doing everything that I could legally to protect my son and get him out of that situation," said Brewer.

He told KSN that he filed multiple reports with DCF, notified law enforcement and put neighbors on alert that Evan was being abused.

"The fact that somebody can be at a moderate risk or they'll actually see abuse of some kind or marks; even after someone has made several reports and still closing the case and not doing anything about it still, to me that shows it's ineffective," said Brewer.

He says he remembers what he was doing on the day that Miller says Evan was gone.

"I had filed the protection of abuse on behalf of Evan," explained Brewer. "Technically, giving me temporary custody of Evan until we went to court and then coincidentally he was murdered the next day. That's something that weighs on me a lot."

Brewer puts that weight into his non-profit, Evan's Safe Haven which is designed to help families navigate the court system before it's too late.

"The primary objective is to make sure nothing like that happens again and to stand in the gap where DCF and the system failed," Brewer.

Bodine is set to go to trial in May 21.