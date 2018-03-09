MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) - A false report to Maize South High prompted a large police presence Thursday.

The district said in a Facebook post, despite rumors, there is was no threat or active shooter at Maize South High School. All students are safe.

Still, it made for some nervous moments for parents who were getting calls and texts from their kids.

Wende Doyle was in a text thread with her daughter, a senior at Maize South High.

"She told me they had gathered in the auditorium," says Doyle. "She was saying... 'there is an active shooter threat, I hope this is just a drill,' and so I said, 'what's going on?'"

Wende says she has confidence in Maize schools and police, but says it still made her nervous.

Officers say the information of a threat turned out to be good news, since it was not an active shooter.

Law enforcement officials began investigating the report just before 11:00 Thursday morning.

"The report of an active shooter is how the call came out at Maize South High School, and what we know right now is with 100-percent certainty that there is no shooter," said Maize Police Chief, Matt Jensby. "And it was not a credible threat. At no time were any students or staff in danger."

"We got the information from someone who go the information from another source," says Sedgwick County 911 Director, Elora Forshee.

Forshee says they called officers out to the school without delay, even though the information later turned out to be false.

"We know that there are lives at stake every minute, every second in an active shooter situation," says Forshee. "So we are sending out everybody we can send and we are sending them out quickly and trying to gather as much information as possible."

Forshee says it ended well, with no threat. Something Wende says allowed her to feel better about the situation.

"You know, there was that nervous moment for me," explains Doyle. "And it it were true? You're terrified that there's an active shooter at your child's school, and is your child going to come home tonight?"

USD 266 Maize schools gave students the all-clear when police gave the signal. The school gave parents the option of getting their kids out of school or leaving them for the day. Many students remained and classes went on as normal.

Earlier in the day, the school put alerts out on social media to explain what was happening. It said staff members were working to communicate further details.

The District Attorney's Office could get a case to file charges if a suspect is found.

