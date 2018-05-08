Frontier Airlines adding flight from Wichita to Denver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Frontier Airlines announced service on nine new routes and the addition of two new cities. It includes a Wichita to Denver flight.

The flight will start August 30. It will depart Denver around 2:40 p.m. and arrive in Wichita at 5:09 p.m. The flight will leave Wichita at 6 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 6:39 p.m.

The airline said the flights will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

To celebrate the addition of these new routes, Frontier is offering special introductory fares as low as $29 available now at FlyFrontier.com.

"These additional nine routes are the latest evidence of Frontier's commitment to make air travel more affordable and accessible to everyone," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. "We're offering not only amazing low fares, but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and budget. This empowers more people than ever to fly. This is what our Low Fares Done Right philosophy is all about."

Frontier is also adding a Norfolk route and expanding in Jacksonville.

Currently, United Airlines is the only carrier offering nonstop service from Wichita to Denver.

FLIGHTS

DENVER (DEN) to/from NORFOLK (ORF)

F9 1459 Depart DEN: 6:05 a.m. Arrive ORF: 11:30 p.m.

F9 273 Depart ORF: 6 p.m. Arrive DEN: 8:08 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August, 12

DENVER (DEN) to/from WICHITA (ICT)

F9 186 Depart DEN 2:40 p.m. Arrive ICT: 5:09 p.m.

F9 187 Depart ICT: 6 p.m. Arrive DEN 6:39 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August, 30

JACKSONVILLE (JAX) to/from BUFFALO (BUF)

F9 1416 Depart JAX: 2:35 p.m. Arrive BUF: 4:44 p.m.

F9 1417 Depart BUF: 5:35 p.m. Arrive JAX: 9 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Monday, Friday

Service Start: August, 13

Seasonal

JACKSONVILLE (JAX) to/from KANSAS CITY (MCI)

F9 811 Depart JAX: 7:50 a.m. Arrive MCI: 9:26 a.m.

F9 810 Depart: MCI: 10:16 a.m. Arrive JAX: 1:41 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Monday, Friday

Service Start: August, 13

Seasonal

JACKSONVILLE (JAX) to/from LAS VEGAS (LAS)

F9 763 Depart JAX: 8:45 p.m. Arrive LAS: 10:25 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

F9 763 Depart JAX: 5:55 p.m. Arrive LAS: 10:35 p.m.

Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday

F9 762 Depart LAS: 11 p.m. Arrive JAX: 6:20 a.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Daily

Service Start: August, 12

JACKSONVILLE (JAX) to/from MILWAUKEE (MKE)

F9 815 Depart JAX: 2:30 p.m. Arrive MKE: 3:53 p.m.

F9 814 Depart MKE: 4:43 p.m. Arrive JAX: 8:01 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday

Service Start: August, 15

Seasonal

JACKSONVILLE (JAX) to/from MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (MSP)

F9 1165 Depart JAX: 8:05 a.m. Arrive MSP: 10:20 a.m.

F9 1164 Depart MSP: 11:10 a.m. Arrive JAX: 3:13 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday

Service Start: August, 15

Seasonal

JACKSONVILLE (JAX) to/from ST. LOUIS (STL)

F9 1875 Depart JAX: 2:45 p.m. Arrive STL: 4 p.m.

F9 1874 Depart STL: 4:50 p.m. Arrive JAX: 7:55 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August, 12

Seasonal

ORLANDO (MCO) to/from Norfolk (ORF)

F9 1459 Depart MCO: 3:15 p.m. Arrive ORF: 5:10 p.m.

F9 273 Depart ORF: 12:20 p.m. Arrive MCO: 2:25 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August, 12