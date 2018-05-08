Get Your Rear in Gear Wichita! Join the fun on May 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Young or old, male or female, colon cancer doesn't care who you are. It can hit anyone.

KSN is proud to once again support the Colon Cancer Coalition's Get Your Rear in Gear - Wichita 5K Run/1Mile Fun Run this year.

Come join the fun on Sunday, May 27th in downtown Wichita. All proceeds go to support colon cancer awareness and help increase screenings in the Wichita area.

Join the fight against colon cancer by signing up online. Online registration closes Wednesday, May 23 at midnight. You can also make a donation or register as a virtual racer if you already have plans.

Enjoy post-run refreshments, tech shirts for all participants, and marathon quality medals for age group winners. Awards for the Most Creative Team, Largest Team, Top Individual and Top Team Fundraisers, will be given at the event. The day includes the opportunity to honor survivors and remember those lost to colon cancer.

Event Schedule for May 27, 2018

Registration: 6 p.m.

One-Mile Fun Run: 7 p.m.

Timed 5K Run & 5K Walk: 7:30p.m.

BBQ, drinks and music to follow!

