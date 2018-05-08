Goose that stole Envision recess hatches eggs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - With wide eyes and tippy toes, the children at the Envision Child Development Center are getting to see nature at work in their own playground.

KSN first told you last month of the mother goose who chose a herb planter on the Envision playground to build a nest and lay four eggs. Over the weekend, those four eggs hatched and on Monday afternoon, the four goslings jumped out of the planter and onto the playground.

"Mom is trying to figure out how to get them back in the planter right now but everyone seems alive and well," Teresa Huston, director of the Envision Child Development Center said.

Since the mother goose began nesting, the children are not allowed on the playground due to the goose's aggressiveness in protecting the eggs. But, she has been incorporated into their curriculum.

"I think it was the best opportunity for them to actually see it happen, to see the growth process, I think it was the best thing for Kansas kids," Huston said.

KSN asked some students what they named the goose.

"Rachel," one little girl piped up.

"Jennifer," another one said.

Both names belong to the girls' mothers.

Recess will remain indoors until the geese choose a new home. This afternoon, the kids played "duck, duck, goose."

