WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - As the investigation into the death of 2-year-old Anthony "Tony" Bunn continues, his grandparents speak out.

"I’m just one person who can't solve the problem by myself," explained Zak Woolheater, Anthony's grandfather. "What I do see is, this is not just a local problem, it’s a nation problem. It’s kind of being swept under the rug."

The grandparents say the toddler's death has left them upset, hurt, and looking for answers.

"His face and personality lit up everyone he met always. The amount of pain, anger, and complete emptiness that we feel is overwhelming. I pray that no one else ever has to have their babies taken away like this."

The family says their main focus is showing the world who Anthony was and rallying around child abuse awareness.

"We’re not really focusing on fault right now with Tony. We’re focusing on responsibility," said Shayla Johnston, family lawyer. "We’re not focusing on which part of the system went wrong. Whether government officials are recognizing that, is beyond the point. We all know that it’s broken. So, we’re focusing on preventing it from happening again."

Anthony's mother, Elizabeth Woolheater, and her boyfriend, Lucas Diel, remain in custody on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police presented the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney today. Charges could happen Wednesday.

The following is from District Attorney Marc Bennett:

“This afternoon, detectives with the Wichita Police Department presented the results of the investigation into the death of Anthony “Tony” Bunn, two (2) years of age. Charges against Elizabeth Woolheater and Lucas Diel will be announced tomorrow afternoon at the first appearance docket. The exact time and location will be provided by this office when docket information is announced by the court in the morning.

As has been reported publicly, a prior allegation of abuse was made regarding Tony Bunn in October of 2017. The case was investigated by detectives with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and subsequently presented to the office of the District Attorney on November 20, 2017. At that time, insufficient evidence existed to support the filing of criminal charges. The October investigation was again reviewed today. Upon further review, there remains insufficient evidence to support criminal charges arising from that October investigation.”

Event to raise awareness on child abuse

Emma's Army is hosting a child abuse awareness event Saturday, May 12. Community members are encouraged to attend. The group plans to ride bikes through Wichita to the homes where children were abused.