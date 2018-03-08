Greenwood Co. man pleads guilty to murder, child abuse of young son

By: KSN News

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 01:55 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 02:02 PM CST

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Greenwood County man has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse. 

Benny William Clark, 23, of Reece, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of abuse of a child. His 6-month-old son died at a hospital in August.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 5 at 10:00 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Wichita Police Department's Exploited and Missing Child Unit. 

