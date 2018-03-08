Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Benny Clark (Photo courtesy Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Greenwood County man has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse.

Benny William Clark, 23, of Reece, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of abuse of a child. His 6-month-old son died at a hospital in August.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 5 at 10:00 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Wichita Police Department's Exploited and Missing Child Unit.