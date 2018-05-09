House fire and explosion reported in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire and explosion. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Pattie.

Several windows and a wall were blown out of the home. Fire crews found a small fire inside. They were able to extinguish it quickly. No one was located inside .

"It was crazy but it sounded like an earthquake, even a shotgun, so I was nervous more about my neighbors than anything," neighbor Patric Manda said.

Another neighbor across the street from the Pattie home said she witnessed a flash of fire, then smoke as the ground shook. She called 911.

The tenants of the home were not there when the house exploded. They were on scene as investigators went in and out of the home. The young family was feeling unnerved and puzzled over the cause of the blast.

Right now, investigators are working to determine a cause, and they say the home is not livable. The gas company was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.