Local

Kansas concealed carry licenses now recognized in Delaware

By: KSN News

Posted: May 08, 2018 01:19 PM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 01:19 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - An additional state has agreed to recognize Kansas concealed carry licenses, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Delaware has notified the Kansas Attorney General’s office that Kansas-issued handgun licenses are now recognized in that state. This brings to 40 the number of states, including Kansas, that recognize Kansas licenses.

A complete list of states that recognized the Kansas concealed carry license is available on the Attorney General’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.

There are currently more than 85,000 active concealed carry license holders in Kansas.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending on KSN

Top Stories

Video Center