Local homeless count results released

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Results of the 2018 Wichita-Sedgwick County Point-In-Time Homeless Count show a slight decrease in overall homelessness from 575 in 2017 to 573 in 2018.

Of those 573 persons, 58 were not sheltered, a significant drop in persons who were without shelter when compared with 111 persons in 2017. None of the persons who were unsheltered were children (under 18 years old).

The survey represents only a snapshot of homelessness on one specific night (Jan. 31, 2018) using the definition of literal homelessness from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] (see below).

Local officials attribute the drop in homeless persons without shelter to local efforts to move homeless persons into interim and permanent housing, such as rapid re-housing. Rapid re-housing uses a Housing First approach designed to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness gain quick access to permanent housing. It provides rent assistance based on income, case management and other services to help the persons become stably housed and self-sufficient. The number of persons enrolled in rapid re-housing went from 74 in 2017 to 215 in 2018--reflecting the significant increase in capacity.

Other results of the local 2018 homeless count include:

58 veterans identified as literally homeless compared to 57 in 2017

33 persons identified as being chronically homeless compared to 39 in 2017

58 persons were unsheltered (0 children, 5 persons age 18 to 24, 53 persons over age 24)

The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is an activity of Wichita-Sedgwick County Continuum of Care, a coalition of community organizations and homeless advocates. On Feb. 1 volunteers went on the streets and in the shelters to survey individuals and families who were staying on the streets or in homeless shelters overnight on Jan. 31. United Way of the Plains provided coordination for the count.

See chart showing more details and historical numbers here: unitedwayplains.org/2018homelesscount.