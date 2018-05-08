Maize High School teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested and booked a Maize High School teacher on suspicion of two counts of unlawful sexual relations and failure to report child abuse.

Officials were notified of possible sexual relations occurring between the teacher, identified as Johnny Yelverton, and a 17-year-old student. The teacher was arrested Monday following an investigation.

Maize USD 266 sent out the following letter to parents:

Dear Maize USD 266 parent/guardian,

I am contacting you today to inform you directly on a matter we are dealing with at Maize Schools. Earlier today, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Exploited and Missing Child Unit arrested a Maize High School law enforcement and fire science teacher related to alleged improper relations with a student who is a minor. The teacher has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, and we have been advised by law enforcement officials that the teacher faces three charges, including two counts of unlawful sexual relations.

The teacher, who teaches high school students from both Maize High School and Maize South High School at our Maize Career Academy, will not be permitted to return to work pending law enforcement investigation. In the meantime, a substitute teacher will step in during these last few days of school. Maize USD 266 will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and cannot provide further details on this case at this time. Our district also plans to conduct its own independent investigation.

I want to assure you that we prioritize student safety and will do everything in our power to prohibit anything that compromises that goal to occur within our district. Providing our students a safe environment and treating them with utmost respect at all times is nonnegotiable for us as educators and Maize USD 266 employees. This is an emphasis in our employee training and something I stressed earlier today to all employees.

If you ever have concerns that your child is not in a safe learning environment, please report that immediately to school administrators and/or police. If we have students who express interest in speaking with a trusted adult regarding concerns or worries they have, we will encourage them to visit a school counselor or, if warranted, direct them immediately to police. Remember, too, that you have access to our Speak Up! program to report tips anonymously.

Thank you for your ongoing support,

Dr. Chad Higgins

Superintendent of Schools

Maize USD 266