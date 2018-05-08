Wanted: Arielle Kathleen Cook
Arielle is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON BATTERY AND CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY CHARGES. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.
Name: Arielle Kathleen Cook
Born: 1989
Ht/Wt: 5' 2" - 120 lbs.
Other:
White Female
Blonde hair / Hazel eyes
