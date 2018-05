Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lea Miller

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Police in Hutchinson are looking for a missing teen. Lea Miller went missing on May 6 around 8 a.m.

Lea's family is worried for her safety. She is 15 years old and weighs 135 pounds. She has curly, brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray sleeves and black or dark blue jeans.

If you know anything, contact Hutchinson police at 620-694-2816.

