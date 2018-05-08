Probable cause affidavit in baby Jazz's death released

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The probable cause affidavit was released Tuesday in the death of baby Jazz on April 10.

Jazz died last month after his mother and father, Dorl Gwyn, took him to St. Joseph Hospital.

Gwyn was charged with first-degree murder.

Hospital staff reported the infant was not breathing when he arrived at the hospital according to the affidavit.

The affidavit goes into detail that Dorl told the nurse, "he was shadow boxing with the child and rough housing, his eyes rolled back and he was possibly not breathing."

Dorl Gwyn Probable Cause Affidavit

Dorl told the nurse that they "started to come to the hospital but the child started crying so they went back into the house."

The infant was placed in a baby walker. Dorl left the room and came back to find the boy "slumped over and not breathing."

The parents took Jazz to the hospital. He died at 10:53 a.m.

Dr. Gorrill conducted the autopsy of the boy Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.

He listed the following findings:

Blunt force trauma to the trunk

Multiple Contusions

Multiple bilateral rib fractures, acute and healing

Left hemothorax

Left anterior hilar pleural tear

Laceration of the right atrium of the heart - hemopericardium.

He listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the trunk and the manner of death is homicide.