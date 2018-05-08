Restaurant with unusual name breaks ground in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - City officials and developers broke ground on the Chicken N Pickle restaurant Monday afternoon in northeast Wichita.

Chicken N Pickle will feature a chicken restaurant and pickleball courts once it's up and running later this year. The "pickle" part of the business' name refers to the 12 pickleball courts that are the headline attraction of the restaurant.

Kellen Mumm is the vice president of business development for Chicken N Pickle, which opened its first restaurant in Kansas City in January 2016.

"We are a family entertainment complex that features pickleball and rotisserie chicken," said Mumm. The restaurant will feature six indoor and six outdoor pickleball courts in addition to ping pong and other yard games.

Pickleball is a cross between badminton and tennis that features overside ping pong paddles and a Whiffle ball that's hit over a net. For those unfamiliar with the game, Chicken N Pickle will hold pickleball clinics once the facility opens.

Mumm said Chicken N Pickle will be open for dining and pickleball by the end of the year at 13th St. North & Greenwich Rd.