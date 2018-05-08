Local

Wichita woman killed in fiery crash between car and semi

Posted: May 08, 2018 05:02 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 12:43 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita woman is dead after a fiery crash between a semi and car south of Goddard.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 183rd West and MacArthur in southwest Sedgwick County.

The sheriff's department said the woman is 20 years old. Her identity hasn't been released pending notification of family.  

The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. He suffered minor burns to his legs. 

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. MacArthur is still closed between 183rd and 199th. 

