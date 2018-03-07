Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Markis McDuffie passes the ball during the game against Cincinnati on March 3, 2018. (KSN Photo)

Wichita State’s history in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament was, at best, sketchy. Putting it bluntly, the Shockers didn’t have a whole lot of success in St. Louis.

Those days are behind them.

No more St. Louis. Hello, Orlando.

Wichita State gets a postseason chance now in the American Athletic Conference tournament starting Friday, when the Shocks will face the winner of Thursday’s Tulane-Temple game.

This tournament could be a meat grinder for WSU. Temple handed the Shockers one of their four AAC regular-season defeats. Houston, a potential foe in the semifinals, beat Wichita State handily, 73-59, in Houston on Jan. 20. And Cincinnati, with a possible – some would say probable – opportunity to reach the championship game Sunday, beat the Shockers last Saturday, 62-61, at Koch Arena.

Of course, Wichita State has wins over its three potential conference tournament foes, too. So, anything could happen.

But what needs to happen for the Shockers to win this thing?

First, we must get ourselves out of the habit of thinking that Wichita State needs to win its conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament? That was often the case in the Valley, regardless of how well the regular season went.

It’s not the case in the AAC. The Shockers are going to the Big Dance and not even a loss in their first tournament game in Orlando will change that.

Wichita State is playing for seeding, and how much that could swing is anybody’s guess.

Most of the bracketologists have WSU as a No. 4 seed. In fact, ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi and CBSsports.com’s Jerry Palm are in agreement, for now four days before the official bracket is announced, that the Shockers are a No. 4 and will play in Boise, Idaho.

What would a first-round defeat in Orlando potentially do to that seeding? Would WSU fall to a six-seed? Maybe a seven? That seems reasonable, but it’s also plausible that the Shockers would not fall that far.

But what would winning the tournament do for Wichita State? It would, we know, add some high-RPI wins over some really good teams. And I could see the Shockers rising to a two-seed in such a scenario, depending on what happens in other conference tournaments.

Cincinnati, FYI, is currently a two-seed in the Lunardi and Palm projections. Houston is a seven (Lunardi) and a six (Palm).

So there is definitely something for Wichita State to play for in Orlando, even if the Shockers’ NCAA Tournament fate is not in doubt.

I think Wichita State and Cincinnati are legitimate Final Four threats and Houston isn’t that far away. There are 15 or so legitimate contenders in what has been an extraordinarily balanced season of college basketball.

Fourteen teams in the AP Top 25 have six or fewer losses and that doesn’t include Michigan, Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona or Ohio State.

What could potentially set the Shockers apart?

Seniors, for one thing. Wichita State has plenty of them and 6-foot-8 center Shaq Morris is playing at a level higher than anyone could have imagined when he was going in and out of Coach Gregg Marshall’s doghouse during his first four seasons with the Shockers.

Wichita State’s players aren’t new to this March stuff and are always a tough out. Just ask Kentucky, which has twice barely survived an NCAA test with the Shockers in the previous four tournaments.

Wichita State is 10-5 in the NCAA Tournament since 2013, when the Shockers made a run to the national semifinals before losing to Louisville, 72-68, in a game they had under control for a long stretch.

Morris is certainly a key to another deep NCAA run. In his past 13 games, Morris is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and is shooting 62 percent from the field. And he’s blocking shots like crazy and defending like no one every thought Shaq could defend.

Even in a better, more athletic and highly-skilled conference, Morris has been a difference maker. He’s become the center of the team’s universe.

Which says something considering redshirt sophomore guard Landry Shamet is also on this team.

Shamet and Morris give the Shockers one of the country’s best one-two, outside-inside punches in the country.

But what does everyone else do going forward?

Sophomore Austin Reaves has been in a shooting slump. Senior Conner Frankamp hasn’t quite found his comfort zone in a while.

Rashard Kelly and Zach Brown are tough, scrappy, fierce defenders, but they aren’t reliable scorers. And while junior Markis McDuffie has had some highlight moments recently, he’s not there consistently.

What happens with the Shockers the rest of this season boils down to who can give the most help to Morris and Shamet. Wichita State has been at its best with a balanced, productive statistical box score. And that’s what happens most of the time. This team’s depth and Marshall’s ability to move the pieces is WSU’s biggest advantage.

The postseason is upon us and it starts with a fascinating AAC tournament that will test the Shockers for, they hope, three consecutive days.

After that, the NCAA Tournament awaits. Hopes are, as they should be, high. Now it’s a matter of seeing where the Shockers are pegged and how they handle some tough foes this weekend.

Anything is possible.