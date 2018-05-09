Wichita Wingnuts host Media Day

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wingnuts held their Media Day this morning, with the team practicing before sharing their thoughts on the upcoming season. The Wingnuts will open their five-game exhibition schedule on Wednesday, May 9 at 11:05 a.m. at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium against Friends University. Wichita will then play the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Maize High School on Friday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 12 at 2:05 p.m., before wrapping up their exhibition slate with two games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Those matchups will take place on Tuesday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 16, with both getting underway at 7:05 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The 11th season of Wingnuts baseball and the club’s pursuit of an eighth consecutive division title kicks off with a three-game home series against the Kansas City T-Bones, beginning on Friday, May 18. For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.