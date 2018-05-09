Teddy Allen commits to Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. - At West Virginia, he was known as Teddy Buckets. And Wichita State is hoping he can bring that same knack for scoring to the Shockers.

Teddy Allen, a 6-foot-5 small forward announced on Twitter this evening that he is planning on transferring to Wichita State. Allen played his high school basketball in Nebraska before enjoying a productive freshman season at West Virginia.

He'll have to sit out the 2018-2019 season at Wichita State before being eligible as a redshirt sophomore for WSU starting in the 2019-2020 season.