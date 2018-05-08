Wichita State looks ahead to AAC Tournament

Providence, R.I. - The Wichita State softball team has been awarded the No. 3 seed for the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship. The three-day, single-elimination tournament will be held May 10-12 at the USF Softball Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

After finishing tied for third in their inaugural season in The American, the Shockers are set to face the No. 6 seed Tulsa in the opening game of the tournament with the first pitch scheduled for 10:05 a.m. ET on Thursday. Wichita State finished level with UCF with a 12-9 conference record but earn the higher seed after sweeping the Knights in the conference slate.

All quarterfinal and semifinal contests will be broadcast live on the American Digital Network via Facebook at facebook.com/americanconf. Saturday's championship will air live on ESPN2, beginning at Noon ET/11 a.m. CT. All rounds are single-elimination, with the tournament champion earning The American's automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

USF earns the No. 1 seed after winning the regular season title, Houston jumped ahead of the Shockers into the No. 2 spot after sweeping Memphis on the final weekend with Wichita State and UCF finishing tied for third in the final standings.

For ticket information and full coverage of the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship, visit TheAmerican.org/Softball and follow @American_SBall on Twitter.

2018 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship

USF Softball Stadium – Tampa, Fla.



Quarterfinals – Thursday, May 10

American Digital Network

Game 1: No. 3 Wichita State vs. No. 6 Tulsa – 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT

Game 2: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 7 ECU – 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. CT

Game 3: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Memphis – 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT

Game 4: No. 1 USF vs. No. 8 UConn – 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT



Semifinals – Friday, May 11

American Digital Network

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT



Championship – Saturday, May 12

ESPN2

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 – Noon ET/11 a.m. CT