Wichita State tops Oral Roberts 2-1

WICHITA, Kan. - WICHITA, Kan. – Alec Bohm's solo home run in the fourth inning gave Wichita State a 2-1 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday night at Eck Stadium.



Bohm finished 2-for-3 with a RBI and a home run, while Luke Ritter went 2-for-4 with a double.



Starter Clayton McGinness went four innings and gave up one unearned run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Alex Segal threw three shutout innings, Cody Tyler one and Chandler Sanburn a scoreless ninth for the save.



The Golden Eagles used a Shocker error to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Shockers scored a run on a double play in the bottom of the second to tie the game at one.



Alec Bohm's 11th home run of the season put the Shockers up 2-1 in the fourth inning.



The Shockers are next in action on Wed., May 9 when they host South Dakota State at 6 p.m. at Eck Stadium.