Laura's Look: Dog days of spring
It's the dog days of spring with summer-like temperatures in command.
We should make it through a good portion of the day storm free. It's not until this evening when the sky turns unsettled.
Some of these storms are capable of dropping hail and produce gusty winds. Not everyone will see this activity. If you get underneath one of these, it's enough to put any outdoor activity on hold temporarily before it's game on.
Spotty storms linger through the nighttime before clearing out. Slightly cooler by morning with more widespread 50s.
The heat is still on go mode with highs in the 80s and 90s.
Another wave of unsettled weather kicks into gear for the second half of the week. These chances last into the weekend.
