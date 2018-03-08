Laura's Look: Trending warmer through week's end

By: Laura Bannon

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 08:27 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 10:46 AM CST

Gradually warming back toward spring with a skiff of rain to come on Saturday.

A crisp winter morning with crystal clear skies and light winds. The kids will want to dress in layers this morning.

The winds crank up a notch today. This leads to a concern for fire danger once again.

Temperatures stay in the refrigerator tonight. Above freezing for most.

Then finally, we're back in the 70s on Friday. Stronger winds this weekend will aid in high fire danger again. Turning cooler and windy by Sunday.

Saturday's rain chance still looks pitiful. Most of the moisture stays locked up along and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Still no major storm systems on the horizon to bring relief to the drought.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending on KSN

Don't Miss

  • KSN Mobile Apps
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KSN Mobile Apps

Top Stories

Video Center