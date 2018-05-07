Teachman's Take: Heat Builds, Storm Chances Return

It seems as though we've skipped over spring right now. Summer temperatures rule across the state.

Overnight, temps will stay on the mild side with a bit of a breeze.

A storm system will travel across the state Tuesday. While there is an isolated chance for a pop-up shower or storm in western Kansas, central Kansas has the better opportunity by early evening.

A storm or two could briefly produce hail and gusty winds. This threat for storms will shift east early in the overnight.

Unsettled skies will remain Thursday through Sunday. Best bets for stronger storms still look possible Saturday.

Once the front moves through this weekend, temps will come back down to where they should be for this time of year. Join me tonight on KSN News as I track each wave of storms and the heat that will bring 90s to the majority of the state by mid-week. - Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman