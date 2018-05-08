For the first time this year -- we did it! Wichita reached 91 this afternoon, officially the first 90-degree day this year.

A storm system is currently cruising across the state. From now through 10 PM, a pop up shower or isolated storm is possible.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Right now, it looks like the more organized chances for storms will be east of the Kansas/Missouri state line through early tonight.

Looking ahead, we're not even close to a break from this summertime heat.

Day after day, afternoon temps will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Our next wave of storms will develop in western Kansas after midnight on Thursday.

This will work east during the morning and fall apart once it reaches central Kansas.

Another surge of storms is possible Thursday evening in western Kansas.

Over the weekend, where the front positions itself will greatly determine who will see storms. Right now, the best bets sit in northern Kansas. And this front looks to hang around for much of next week, keeping a chance of showers and storms around our area.

Tonight on KSN News, I'll take a look at when temps will cool to normal and show you the best chance for rain at your house. - Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman