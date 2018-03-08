Western's Weather Wrap: Fire Danger Remains

It’s been another cold morning, but still with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

We’ll keep with just a few clouds today, slightly breezy south winds, and milder temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Then tonight, winds will lighten up with mainly clear skies, but temperatures won’t be quite as cold.

Our weekly drought monitor was also updated today, and unfortunately it continues to show worsening conditions, especially in southern Kansas, where we have now added a small area of Exceptional Drought – the worst category. So, with the continued dry weather, and with winds staying breezy, please note that the fire danger is still very high.

Thankfully we are at least tracking A rain chance for the weekend… But the best chances will be Saturday afternoon and evening for areas along and southeast of the turnpike.

I’ll have more details on your weekend forecast, straight ahead on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady