Western's Weather Wrap: Lighter & Quieter Winds

Our maximum wind gusts yesterday were outrageous, reaching up to 65 mph across Kansas!

But, thankfully our winds have calmed down significantly today. Just keep in mind that with a slight breeze and continued dry conditions, the fire danger hasn't completely gone away...

So, for the rest of the day, just expect sunny skies, cool temperatures, and breezy winds.

Then winds calm down overnight with clear skies, allowing temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s.

But, our temperatures will be warming up nicely as we head into the end of the week!

I'll let you know when we could see our next chance for rain, coming up on KSN News at Noon, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady