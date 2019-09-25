Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
BorderReport.com
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
CAUGHT ON CAM: Oregon coach disarms school gunman with hug
Top Stories
Foster care problems left kids vulnerable to sex traffickers
Study: Kansas schools rely too much on test scores
African lion that died in Kansas had fungal infection
1 in critical condition after car crash in west Wichita
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
The Big Game
Top Stories
Black Team Wins Fall World Series
Top Stories
Hall runs for 183 yards, 2 TD’s in Cyclones 34-24 win over Texas Tech
Late touchdown pushes Kansas State past TCU 24-17
Jones tops Xfinity playoff contenders in wild Kansas race
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 video
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KSN News at 10
Headlines
Taylor’s Forecast: Another cold front will bring cool burst of air
African lion that died in Kansas had fungal infection
Bobcat loose at Tallgrass: Tallgrass Film Festival honors Bobcat Goldthwait
VIDEO: Haysville Fall Festival parade from the KSN Storm Tracker 3
Study: Kansas schools rely too much on test scores
More Top Stories
Top Stories
1 in critical condition after car crash in west Wichita
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 video
Vote for the Week 8 Game of the Week
Wichita business donates earnings to family of Northwest high student killed in crash
Foster care problems left kids vulnerable to sex traffickers
Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner tips over on field; no injuries
New Orleans hotel collapse: Demolition of cranes delayed
Nestor heads into Georgia after tornados damage Florida
Judge opposed by abortion foes finalist for top Kansas court
Health event for Wichita locals
More Top Stories
Latest Video
Taylor’s Forecast: Another cold front will bring cool burst of air
CAUGHT ON CAM: Oregon coach disarms school gunman with hug
Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner tips over on field; no injuries
Michael Jordan opens first of 2 medical clinics in Charlotte
The San Francisco 49ers reveal the secret to their success, and she has four legs
DRAMATIC VIDEO: A high-speed police chase and crash in Colorado caught on camera
VIDEO: Haysville Fall Festival parade from the KSN Storm Tracker 3
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 video
Wichita business donates earnings to family of Northwest high student killed in crash
Health event for Wichita locals
Young athlete battles bullies and tackles stereotypes
Fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Arkansas
Four veteran brothers experience Kansas Honor Flight together
Wichita attorney sentenced after stealing 104-year-old woman’s money
Group trying to get Century II on National Registry
More Video
National / World
CAUGHT ON CAM: Oregon coach disarms school gunman with hug
Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner tips over on field; no injuries
Photo of exhausted nurse goes viral: ‘Can we just give it up for nurses for a minute?’
Hot Dog: A Maine elementary student takes ID photo as a hot dog after parents’ dare
The San Francisco 49ers reveal the secret to their success, and she has four legs
More National / World News
Good News
Michael Jordan opens first of 2 medical clinics in Charlotte
Hot Dog: A Maine elementary student takes ID photo as a hot dog after parents’ dare
The Lord’s Diner helps young ghosts and goblins get ready for the season
Sanitation worker caught on camera going out of his way to help 88-year-old woman
Eureka students skip class for community-wide clean-up
More Good News News
Entertainment
Bobcat loose at Tallgrass: Tallgrass Film Festival honors Bobcat Goldthwait
Adam Lambert: Happy to see more LGBTQ artists find success
‘Maude’ co-star, character actor Bill Macy dies at 97
Netflix releases Panama Papers movie despite lawsuit
Watch: Lady Gaga falls off stage after fan tries to pick her up
More Entertainment News
Don't Miss This
Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner tips over on field; no injuries
The San Francisco 49ers reveal the secret to their success, and she has four legs
DRAMATIC VIDEO: A high-speed police chase and crash in Colorado caught on camera
Fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Arkansas
‘A symbol of acceptance’: Kellogg joins anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal
More Don't Miss This News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Kaine, McConnell bill would raise minimum age to buy tobacco, including e-cigarettes, to 21
Impeachment inquiry heats up, fallout on Capitol Hill
Bill would require companies to disclose job locations
United States trade deal with Mexico, Canada could be nearing passage
Congress considering bill to curb hidden medical charges
More Washington D.C. Bureau News
Veteran Salute
Veteran Salute: ‘Pappy’ flies in WWII and lands in aircraft maintenance
Veteran Salute: Decorated Air Force Veteran mentored so many
Veteran Salute: Surviving two brutal battles in WWII
Veteran Salute: Soldier/Airman saw the world
More Veteran Salute News
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
CAUGHT ON CAM: Oregon coach disarms school gunman with hug
Two employees receive burns in explosion at Dodge City Cargill facility
Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner tips over on field; no injuries
Wichita attorney sentenced after stealing 104-year-old woman’s money
Video Center
1 in critical condition after car crash in west Wichita
KSN TV
Community Calendar