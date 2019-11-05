Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
BorderReport.com
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
WPD: Woman jumped into pond after crashing stolen car during police chase
Top Stories
Woman and 5 cats killed in Missouri house fire
Oklahoma lawmakers file bill to create Donald Trump highway
Crime spree ends in home invasion, fatal shooting
Bank ATM explosion under investigation
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
The Big Game
Top Stories
Wichita State student section unveils name
Top Stories
IOC pledges $10 million to anti-doping fight
Prescott throws for 3 TDs as Cowboys beat Giants again
Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs snap home losing streak, Butker thrives
Brewer, Bremaud lead Shockers in exhibition win
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
2019 General Election Results
Find races easily by entering a candidate name, USD number or city
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Wichita driver’s license offices see increase in customers as Real ID deadline approaches
Police: Couple’s 2 rescued Great Danes bite and kill woman
WPD: Woman jumped into pond after crashing stolen car during police chase
Stan Reeser – Candidate for USD 259 Board – District 4
Video Center
Snappy Chicks Boutique