Through Monday’s events in Beijing, the United States has won 3 Olympic medals.
See who won and watch those events below:
Chock and Bates help secure figure skating team event silver
Madison Chock and Evan Bates delivered a first-place free dance to all but lock up the silver. WATCH HERE
Kauf takes silver in women’s moguls
Jakara Anthony wins Australia’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 2010. American Jaelin Kauf and the ROC’s Anastasia Smirnova take silver and bronze respectively. WATCH HERE
Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games
Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games. WATCH HERE