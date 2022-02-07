Through Monday’s events in Beijing, the United States has won 3 Olympic medals.

See who won and watch those events below:

Chock and Bates help secure figure skating team event silver

Madison Chock and Evan Bates delivered a first-place free dance to all but lock up the silver. WATCH HERE

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, of the United States, compete in the team ice dance program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kauf takes silver in women’s moguls

Jakara Anthony wins Australia’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 2010. American Jaelin Kauf and the ROC’s Anastasia Smirnova take silver and bronze respectively. WATCH HERE

Silver medalist United State’s Jaelin Kauf celebrates during a medals ceremony for the women’s moguls competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games

Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games. WATCH HERE